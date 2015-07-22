Police: Man stole packages from Evanston condos

A Chicago man was arrested Monday for stealing packages from two condo buildings in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Angel Marquez, 35, was arrested after the manager of the building in the 1500 block of Hinman Avenue saw him placing the packages in his backpack about 7 p.m., police said.

The manager did not recognize him as a resident and called police, authorities said. The manager confronted Marquez as he left the building, but the man ran away.

Marquez was later arrested near Chicago Avenue and Davis Street, and police found several packages in his backpack. They had been delivered to condo buildings in the 900 and 1500 blocks of Hinman, and contained photographic film, clothing and an umbrella.

Marquez, of the 6500 block of North Ashland, is charged with two counts of felony burglary, police said.