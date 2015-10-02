Police: Man touched woman, exposed himself at South Side Green Line station
Chicago Police are searching for a man who touched a female and exposed himself Friday morning at a Green Line station on the South Side.
The incident happened at the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station in the 0-100 block of East 35th Street a few minutes after 11 a.m., according to a community alert from Area Central detectives.
The suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 20 years old, 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-3 and 120 to 130 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded, zippered sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.