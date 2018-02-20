Police: Man tried to lure girl into SUV in Woodlawn

A man tried to lure a girl into his SUV Friday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The girl was walking about 4 p.m. near the intersection of East 61st Street and South Dorchester Avenue when the man pulled up in a brown four-door SUV with rust around the wheel wells, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He then started talking to the girl before motioning for her to get into the SUV.

The suspect is described as a black male, thought to be in his mid-20s, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a dark complexion, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the attempted child luring should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.