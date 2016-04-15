Man with gun barricaded himself inside Canaryville garage
A suicidal man with a gun barricaded himself inside the garage of a home for about four hours Friday evening on the South Side, according to the police.
SWAT team members were called around 5 p.m. to the home in the 500 block of West 44th Place where the man was alone inside the garage with a gun and refused to come out, according to the police.
Police were able to enter the garage just before 9 p.m., and the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation without anyone getting hurt.