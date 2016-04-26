Man found shot to death in Brainerd

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 6 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Aberdeen discovered 27-year-old Pierre Island on the ground, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Island, of the 2400 block of West 60th Street, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.