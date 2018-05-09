Police release sketches of two suspects in Glen Ellyn soccer store armed robbery

Authorities on Wednesday released sketches of two men suspected of robbing a west suburban soccer store at gunpoint.

About 1 p.m. on May 2, the two men pulled out a handgun and stole cash and merchandise from The Soccer Edge, 936 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, police in the suburb said.

They got into a silver or light-gray Volkswagen with a sunroof and drove west on Roosevelt, police said. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect who took out the gun was described as a thin Hispanic man in his 20s with short, brown hair, wearing a navy-blue baseball cap, white T-shirt, jean shorts and aviator sunglasses.

Another suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s to early 30s with a thin build and tattoos on both arms, including a tattoo with triangles wrapping around his left bicep.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glen Ellyn police at (630) 469-1187.