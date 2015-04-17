Police report three Portage Park home burglaries in April

Police are warning Portage Park residents of home burglaries this month in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

In each of the three burglaries, at least one person has entered the apartment or house through windows or doors and has stolen electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, Area North detectives said in a community alert.

The incidents happened on the following dates and locations:

Between 11 p.m. and 1:40 a.m. April 6 to April 7, in the 5100 block of West Montrose

Unknown time between April 9 to April 14, in the 5500 block of West Hutchinson

1:30 p.m. on April 15, in the 4300 block of North Monitor

Any one with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.