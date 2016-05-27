Robbers targeting people near Columbus Park

A series of robberies committed by a group of men in Austin prompted police to issue a community alert Friday evening.

In each of the three incidents, a group of three to six men punched and kicked victims to take their property, according to Chicago Police. All of the incidents have taken place in or near Columbus Park.

The most recent robbery occurred at 2 p.m. May 22 in the 5700 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Earlier robberies were reported at 7:35 p.m. May 19 in the 5600 block of West Jackson and at 7:45 p.m. May 17 in the 200 block of South Central.

Police said the offenders are men between 17 and 25 years old.