Police search for 2 suspects in Plainfield shooting

Police are searching for two suspects from a shooting that occurred Thursday night by the downtown area in southwest suburban Plainfield.

At 9:51 p.m., a male was shot by two males near the intersection of Main and Des Plaines streets, according to Plainfield police. The suspects left in an unknown direction, possibly leaving the area in a silver Jeep Cherokee.

Police described the two suspects as being black males in their mid-20s who were wearing dark clothing, with one having shoulder-length, braid-styled hair.

The male who was shot fled from the duo, sought assistance and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A witness also saw a brown or tan-colored Honda Accord with a white male said to be in his late teens who was near where the shooting was when it happened.

Anyone with information can call Det. Sgt. McQuaid at (815) 267-7209 or Det. Siegel at (815) 439-7653.