Police search for suspect on the run after Villa Park shooting

A man was shot Saturday morning inside a home in west suburban Villa Park.

At 1 a.m., police responded to a call about a man shot in the 1S100 block of Radford Lane, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, police found a 36-year-old lying inside with gunshot wounds.

He was taken a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Detectives identified a male suspect but discovered he had fled the area. Police said no immediate danger exists to the community.

The suspect was believed to have been in a domestic dispute with the 36-year-old when the shooting unfolded, police said.