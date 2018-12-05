Police search for suspect who attempted to rob Beach Park store at knifepoint

The front of the suspect. | Lake County sheriff's office

A man armed with a knife attempted to rob a convenience store Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Beach Park.

At 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the store in the 38400 block of North Sheridan Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The clerk told them that a masked man, dressed in all black and wielding a “large knife,” demanded money and property.

However, he fled before he could steal anything, police said. A canine unit was deployed but lost track of his scent shortly, as it was believed he got into a vehicle and fled.

Police said the getaway vehicle was possibly a dark blue or black late 2000’s Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s detectives at (847) 377-4154.