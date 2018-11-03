Police searching for car that struck pedestrian in Leyden Township

A photo of the vehicle suspected of crashing into a 27-year-old woman Tuesday night near the intersection of Mannheim Road and Lyndale Avenue in Leyden Township. | Cook County sheriff's office.

The Cook County sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of a car that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday night on Mannheim Road in west suburban Leyden Township.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. after learning the 27-year-old woman had been struck near the intersection of Mannheim and Lyndale Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital after emergency crews found her suffering from serious injuries in the middle of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. She was expected to recover.

The car that crashed into her was seen traveling south on Mannheim, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the driver or the incident should call the sheriff’s office at (708) 865-4896.