The Cook County sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of a car that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday night on Mannheim Road in west suburban Leyden Township.
Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. after learning the 27-year-old woman had been struck near the intersection of Mannheim and Lyndale Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman was rushed to a hospital after emergency crews found her suffering from serious injuries in the middle of the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. She was expected to recover.
The car that crashed into her was seen traveling south on Mannheim, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about the driver or the incident should call the sheriff’s office at (708) 865-4896.