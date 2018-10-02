Police searching for man charged with shooting outside Walmart in NW Indiana

Police are searching for a man who was charged with attempted murder in a gang-related shooting Sunday night that left two people wounded outside of a Walmart store in Hobart, Indiana.

Alex Hughes, 26, of Gary, Indiana, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal gang activity, according Hobart police.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart at 2936 E. 79th Ave., police said.

After noticing a gang rival inside the Walmart, Hughes went to his car, grabbed a gun and ambushed the 25-year-old Gary man outside of the store, police said. During the attack, Hughes fired shots that struck the man and his 9-year-old son, who remains in critical condition.

A friend of the man who was wounded then returned fire at Hughes, police said.

Hughes initially followed the wounded man as he crawled back toward the store’s entrance, but he later ran off, police said.

Six weeks earlier, the same man was shot during another altercation in Gary with Hughes and other members of his gang, police said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hughes was still at large, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip at (219) 942-4900 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.