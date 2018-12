Police searching for thief who stole $530 in groceries from Aurora Meijer store

A surveillance photo of a thief who stole over $500 worth of groceries from an Aurora store. | Aurora police

Police are searching for a thief who stole $530 in groceries earlier this month from a Meijer store in west suburban Aurora.

About 7:25 a.m. Dec. 14, the suspect stole the items from the grocery store at 808 Illinois Route 59, according to Aurora police. He may have then been picked up by someone driving a small, black car.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.