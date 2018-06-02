Police searching for suspects in Naperville pet store burglary

This man used a stolen credit card believed to be stolen from a break room at a Naperville pet store at two Speedway gas stations. | Naperville Crime Stoppers

Two people burglarized a pet store earlier this year in west suburban Naperville and stole a credit card that was later used by another person at gas stations in the area.

On March 3, two males entered an employee break room at the Petco at 348 S. Route 59 and stole a credit card, Visa gift card and cash, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers. Another male then used the stolen credit card at Speedway gas stations in Naperville and Burr Ridge.

All three suspects were seen in a red, four-door vehicle, the group said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. Callers may remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, the group said.