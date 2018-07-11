Police seek man in Aurora truck theft

Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a van June 25 in west suburban Aurora. | Aurora police

Authorities have released surveillance images of a man wanted for stealing a truck last month in west suburban Aurora.

The truck was stolen June 25 in the 200 block of West Galena Boulevard in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Police posted photos of the man, who was wanted for questioning in connection with the theft, on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Anyone who knows who the man is was asked to call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to submit an anonymous tip that could qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted to investigators at (630) 256-5500.