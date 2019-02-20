Police seek person of interest in fatal shooting of man, woman in Calumet Park

Police are looking to question a man in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and son early Sunday in south suburban Calumet Park.

Authorities were called shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of West 127th Place, according to a statement from Calumet Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old Raynard J. Sullivan and 47-year-old Tamela D. Sullivan with gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. They were both pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Autopsies found Raynard Sullivan died of a gunshot wound to the neck while Tamela Sullivan died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said. Both deaths were ruled homicides, and both lived in the block where they were shot.

Tamela Sullivan was Raynard Sullivan’s mother, according to Mann.

Mann said a “tender age individual” was also at the home when officers arrived, but was not injured. The child was taken to a hospital for observation.

The shooting appeared to be domestic in nature, and Mann said investigators have identified Tamela Sullivan’s husband, 49-year-old Reginald Sullivan, as a person of interest in the case.

No warrant had been issued for his arrest as of Wednesday afternoon, but Mann said the department is looking to interview Sullivan, who “is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

His last known home address was in the same Calumet Park block where the shooting occurred.

Authorities released a photo of Sullivan and are asking anyone with information to call the Calumet Park Police Department at (708) 926-7428.