Police seek shooter in Aurora road-rage attack

Authorities are looking for information about a driver who fired at another car Tuesday night in an apparent road-rage incident in west suburban Aurora.

An 18-year-old man was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix about 11:50 p.m. in the left lane of eastbound Indian Trail approaching High Street, according to a statement from Aurora police.

He wanted to make a right turn onto southbound High Street, but the driver of a gray car in the right lane kept speeding up and wouldn’t let him make a lane change, police said. The driver of the Pontiac eventually got behind the gray car and both cars turned south on High.

Shortly after they turned, the driver of the gray car pulled over, waited for the Pontiac to pass and then started to follow it, police said. Both cars turned eastbound on Hankes Avenue.

When they got to the intersection of Hankes and Church Road, the driver of the gray car fired multiple gunshots, police said. The Pontiac was struck by multiple bullets, but the driver and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman, were not hit.

There was no description available for the driver of the gray car, which may was a sedan “similar to a Volkswagen Passat,” according to police.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.