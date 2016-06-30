Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Auburn Gresham ATM

Surveillance footage of a man who robbed someone at gunpoint in Auburn Gresham. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police are seeking a man who robbed someone at gunpoint in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday.

The man walked up behind someone at a drive-thru ATM in the 200 block of West 83rd Street at 1:15 a.m., pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money before running away, according to a community alert issued by police Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old black man, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds with a medium complexion, police said. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt and Polo shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.