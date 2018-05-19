Police: String of residential burglaries reported in East Ukranian Village

Police are warning residents about a series of residential burglaries that began last month in the East Ukranian Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into apartments through a door or window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 11:59 p.m. April 21 in the 1000 block of North Wood;

• between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. May 2 in the 1800 block of West Augusta;

• between 6:40 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. May 10 in the 1800 block of West Thomas;

• about 4 p.m. May 10 in the 1800 block of West Thomas; and

• at 8:44 p.m. May 12 in the 1800 block of West Thomas.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.