Police: Supervisor at Mokena Wendy’s sexually abused underage employee

A Frankfort man who worked as a supervisor at a Wendy’s restaurant in southwest suburban Mokena was charged with sexually abusing an underage co-worker.

Philip W. Buroff, 25, who previously lived in Orland Park, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person between the ages of 13 and 18 and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Buroff also previously worked at Wendy’s locations in Frankfort, Manteno and Matteson, the sheriff’s office said.

Last months, detectives started investigating allegations of sexual misconduct between Buroff and the 16-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office said. The girl told investigators they worked together at the restaurant and became friends.

Over the course of a year, their relationship expanded to “inappropriate” sexual advances through texts and a private social media site, and the pair eventually began having sex, the sheriff’s office said.

While he was being questioned Monday, Buroff implicated himself in the sexual abuse and told investigators that he knew the girl was underage, the sheriff’s office said. He was then taken into custody.

Buroff is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center on $10,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for May 29.