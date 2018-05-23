Police surround Antioch home after crash, shot fired during traffic stop

Authorities have surrounded a house in north suburban Antioch after a driver rammed a police car and sped away from a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Antioch police officers were called about a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 a.m., according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

A responding officer located the vehicle with a male and female inside, but the driver refused to stop when the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, Covelli said. The vehicle then rammed the police car before speeding away.

Someone in the vehicle may have also fired a gunshot, but no one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported in the crash, Covelli said.

The vehicle was later found outside a house in the 40500 bock of Route 83 in Antioch, according to Covelli. Lake County and Antioch police officers have established a perimeter around the house and were trying to make contact with anyone inside.

No further details were immediately available.