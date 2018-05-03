Police to display tools and equipment recovered from South Chicago burglaries

Police will be displaying several pieces of industrial grade equipment and small tools that were recovered from burglaries in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Victims of recent burglaries who have had these types of items stolen can attend a walk-thru of the recovered items to try to identify their property, Chicago Police said.

The items will be on display at the 5th district station at 727 East 11th Street from 7 a.m. to midnight on Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon on Friday. The items will then be on display at the Chicago Sanitation Bureau, 11615 South Indiana from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Monday through May 10, police said.

Burglary victims are asked to bring proper documentation from the incident including their case report number and identification.