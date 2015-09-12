Police: Two kids found dead in Kenosha home

Two young children were found dead inside a home along with an injured woman early Saturday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police said.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. for a death investigation at the home in the 5000 block of 33rd Avenue, according to a statement from Kenosha police Lt. Bradley A. Hetlet.

The children were dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, Hetlet said. No other details were released.

“We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation; however, we are confident that there is no threat to the public,” Hetlet said.