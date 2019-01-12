Police warn of ComEd phone scam in Palos Park

Authorities said that a business in southwest suburban Palos Park received a ComEd phone call scam.

The caller threatened to have service at the business disconnected unless an immediate payment of $3,000 was made, according to Palos Park police.

ComEd has seen an increase in reports of individuals calling their customers and falsely claiming electric service will be disconnected unless a payment is made, police said. The impersonators instruct customers to buy a prepaid credit card and call back to a different phone number with the personal identification number or other personal information.

A tactic known as “spoofing” is also used to manipulate the caller ID displayed phone number so that it appears as a ComEd number, police said. ComEd representatives said they will never ask customers for cash or request a prepaid credit card be purchased to pay a bill.

Police added that customers can make payments online, by phone, by automatic bank withdrawal or by mail or in person.

Customers with a past due balance will receive multiple shut off notifications, never a single notification one hour before disconnection, police said.

If customers have concerns about their account status, they can call 1-(800) 334-7661.