Police warn of 3 garage burglaries in Beverly

Police released this photo of the suspected offender in a garage burglary in Beverly May 26.

Chicago Police are warning Southwest Side residents about a string of garage burglaries reported in Beverly this month.

On May 26, a male suspect between the ages of 40 and 50 years old was observed on surveillance cameras breaking into a garage on the 9700 block of South Leavitt Street, police said.

Earlier this month, garage burglaries were reported on May 20 in the 1700 block of West 102nd Street, and sometime between May 9 and 11 on the 9500 block of South Seeley Avenue, police said.

In these incidents, an unknown offender forcibly entered residential garages during late night/early morning hours, taking tools and bicycles.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

To reduce the risk of burglary, police recommend residents keep all garage doors, vehicles and gates locked and yard fences secure.