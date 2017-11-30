Police warn of attempted child abduction in Brighton Park

Police are warning Southwest Side residents about an attempted child abduction incident a few weeks ago in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

About 3 p.m. Nov. 16, an unknown white male approached and grabbed a a young boy by the arm and tried pulling him away from his school ground in the 3000 block of West 39th, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The boy escaped from the suspect and ran away to his mother’s nearby vehicle, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a red jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.