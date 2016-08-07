Police warn of burglaries in Chicago Lawn

Chicago Police are warning residents of burglaries in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Suspects entered residences through a rear window and took property, according to a community alert from police.

The incidents happened:

about 7 a.m. July 23 in the 2500 block of West Marquette;

about 4 a.m. July 26 in the 6700 block of South Maplewood;

about 6 a.m. July 26 in the 6800 block of South Rockwell;

about 6 a.m. July 26 in the 2500 block of West Marquette;

about 4:08 a.m. July 30 in the 6700 block of South Maplewood;

and about 8 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 6800 block of South Rockwell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.