Police warn of burglaries in Chicago Lawn
Chicago Police are warning residents of burglaries in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Suspects entered residences through a rear window and took property, according to a community alert from police.
The incidents happened:
- about 7 a.m. July 23 in the 2500 block of West Marquette;
- about 4 a.m. July 26 in the 6700 block of South Maplewood;
- about 6 a.m. July 26 in the 6800 block of South Rockwell;
- about 6 a.m. July 26 in the 2500 block of West Marquette;
- about 4:08 a.m. July 30 in the 6700 block of South Maplewood;
- and about 8 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 6800 block of South Rockwell.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.