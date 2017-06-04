Police warn of child luring incidents on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after multiple child luring and sexual exploitation of child incidents were reported in May in the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods.

The first incident happened about 4 p.m. May 8 in the Albany Park neighborhood’s 4800 block of North Sacramento, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. A 14-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man approached her in a dark-colored vehicle. He asked the girl to look at something he was holding, and when she approached the vehicle, he had no pants and was touching himself inappropriately.

A 13-year-old girl was targeted in another incident at 5:12 p.m. May 22 in the same neighborhood. She was walking home from school and in the 3600 block of West Ainslie when a man approached her from a four-door, older-model, silver sedan, police said. He asked the girl for directions to a public restroom and then removed his pants and started touching himself inappropriately.

An 11-year-old girl was targeted while walking home from school on May 26 in the Irving Park neighborhood. She was in the 4100 block of North Richmond about 8 a.m. when a man approached her from a full-size, red or burgundy van, police said. He motioned for the girl to come closer to him, but she ran away fearing for her safety and alerted authorities of the incident.

Later that night, a 30-year-old woman was targeted in the same neighborhood. She was walking in the 4300 block of North Spaulding when a man approached her from behind and touched her midsection through her clothing, police said. She confronted the man, and he ran away heading north on Spaulding in the alley.

The offender in the four incidents was generally described as a 25- to 40-year-old Hispanic man, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted at tipsoft.com.