Police warn of robberies at Loop businesses

Police are warning residents of three recent robberies at businesses in the Loop and Printers Row neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspect walked into the retail store, approached the counter with items to purchase and then grabbed the cash drawer when the clerk opened the register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In one robbery, the suspect grabbed the clerk’s arm and pushed the clerk away.

The robberies happened:

at 3:30 p.m. May 16 in the 700 block of South State;

at 8:50 a.m. June 6 in the 100 block of North Wabash; and

at 6 p.m. June 8 in the 500 block of South State.

The suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 6-feet-2 and 6-feet-4 and weighing between 210 and 240 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a Chicago Bulls logo.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.