Police warn of robberies in North Lawndale
Police are warning residents of three recent robberies in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
In each incident, the suspects approached victims and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
Two robberies happened in the 1900 block of South Kedzie, one at 5 p.m. June 9 and the other at 5:25 a.m. June 15, police said. The third robbery happened about 10:30 a.m. June 16 in the 1200 block of South Troy.
The suspects are described as 150-to-170-pound black males, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, police said.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.