Police warn of West Side apartment burglaries

Police issued an alert about several apartment burglaries that occurred on the West Side.

The burglaries happened between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, Chicago Police said in a statement. In each instance, one or more people enter an apartment building and steal items.

The burglaries occurred:

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in the 2300 block of Cortez

On Dec. 3 in the 900 block of Honore

On Dec. 4 in the 900 block of Hoyne

On Dec. 5 in the 1800 block of West Haddon

On Dec. 8 in the 2300 block of West Rice

On Dec. 2 in the 2300 block of West Warren

On Dec. 4 in the 2100 block of Washington

On Dec. 9 in the 2200 block of West Maypole

The burglaries happened during the day and evening, police said. Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.