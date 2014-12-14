Police warn of West Side apartment burglaries
Police issued an alert about several apartment burglaries that occurred on the West Side.
The burglaries happened between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, Chicago Police said in a statement. In each instance, one or more people enter an apartment building and steal items.
The burglaries occurred:
- On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in the 2300 block of Cortez
- On Dec. 3 in the 900 block of Honore
- On Dec. 4 in the 900 block of Hoyne
- On Dec. 5 in the 1800 block of West Haddon
- On Dec. 8 in the 2300 block of West Rice
- On Dec. 2 in the 2300 block of West Warren
- On Dec. 4 in the 2100 block of Washington
- On Dec. 9 in the 2200 block of West Maypole
The burglaries happened during the day and evening, police said. Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.