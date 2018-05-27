Police: Woman held captive slips note to employee at veterinary office

This undated photo provided by the Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office shows a note authorities say a woman slipped to a staff member at an animal hospital. Authorities say the woman was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd (left), and escaped when she convinced Floyd to bring their dog to the animal hospital, where she slipped the note to a staff member. Floyd was arrested at DeLand Animal Hospital. | Distributed by the Associated Press

DELAND, Fla. — Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend escaped when she convinced him bring their dog to an animal hospital – and then slipped a note to a staff member.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal quotes the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office as saying 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd was arrested at DeLand Animal Hospital. He is being held without bond on domestic violence and other charges.

The report says Floyd beat the woman Wednesday and refused to let her leave their home. Two days later, she convinced Floyd to let her take their dog to a veterinarian, although he wouldn’t let her go alone.

It’s unclear whether Floyd has retained an attorney.