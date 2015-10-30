Police: Woman points gun at husband during Riverside argument

Police in west suburban Riverside seized seven guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition after a woman pointed a gun at her husband during an argument Wednesday night.

Officers were called about 10:44 p.m. for reports of a domestic battery in progress in the 300 block of East Quincy Street, according to a statement from Riverside police.

Susan D. Remiyas, 51, was arguing with her husband inside the apartment when she went upstairs to get a handgun, police said. She then walked back downstairs, pointed the handgun at her husband and said, “If I knew how to load this gun, I’d kill you.”

The man left the apartment, called police and said he’d wait for them outside because his wife was in the apartment with weapons, police said. He suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and had the dispatch center call the home and ask Remiyas to come out with her hands up, police said. After a period of time, she exited the rear of the building and was immediately arrested.

Her husband gave officers permission to search the apartment, where they found five rifles and/or shotguns, two handguns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Some of the guns were on the coffee table in plain view when officers entered the apartment, police said. One of the handguns found in the living room, a 9mm Kinetic, was fully loaded with one round in the chamber.

The other guns were not loaded, but were stored directly next to the ammunition, according to police. All the guns were seized after police learned that neither Remiyas, nor her husband had an FOID card.

Both Remiyas and her husband were intoxicated at the time and were uncooperative with investigators, police said.

Remiyas was charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition without an FOID card.

She was treated by paramedics at the police station but refused transport to a hospital for a finger injury suffered while attacking her husband, police said.