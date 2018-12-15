Pregnant woman dies after shooting by husband in Round Lake: police

A pregnant woman died four days after she was shot by her husband in an apparently accident in north suburban Round Lake, police said.

The woman died Saturday afternoon at Condell Medical Center in Liberyville, according to a statement by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The shooting had already caused her to lose her pregnancy.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, Alvin L. Quinn, 30, drove to a home in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road with his 25-year-old wife to collect items they had left behind after moving, according to authorities.

When the couple arrived, Quinn got into an argument with someone inside the home and there was a struggle over a gun that Quinn brought with him, authorities said.

During the struggle, the gun went off and the woman was shot in the head, the task force said. She was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Her fetus did not survive, authorities said. An autopsy of the woman was scheduled for Monday by the Lake County corner’s office.

Quinn was charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm, the task force said.

His bail was set at $2 million during a hearing Thursday in Waukegan, according to court records.

Additional charges against Quinn were likely, the task force said.