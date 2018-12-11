Pregnant woman shot in head, critically wounded in Round Lake

A pregnant woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon at a home in north suburban Round Lake.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. to a call of shots fired at the home in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road and found the 25-year-old woman suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound to her head, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the task force said.

Everyone who was present during the shooting has been accounted for, and there doesn’t appear to be an active threat to the community, the task force said.