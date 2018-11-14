Pumpkin thrown from overpass causes crash on Indiana Toll Road

A woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday after someone threw a pumpkin from an overpass into her moving vehicle in northwest Indiana. | Indiana State Police

A driver in northwest Indiana narrowly escaped serious injury Tuesday evening after a pumpkin thrown from an overpass crashed through her windshield.

About 9:30 p.m., a 64-year-old woman from Michigan was driving east on the Indiana Toll Road under the Goldring Road overpass outside Michigan City when her vehicle was struck by the pumpkin, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The pumpkin went straight through the driver side windshield and struck the woman, police said. She crashed her 2018 Chevrolet into a ditch and suffered minor injuries.

This was the second pumpkin-related incident involving the overpass, according to police. It was the third pumpkin-related incident in the area in a week.

Police reminded the public that objects thrown from overpasses can result in a misdemeanor “criminal mischief” charge, or a felony “overpass mischief” charge if someone is injured.