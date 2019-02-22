Judge approves arrest warrant for R. Kelly, charged with abusing 4 victims

A Cook County judge has approved a no-bail arrest warrant for embattled R&B superstar R. Kelly, who was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, at least three of them minors, in Cook County Friday morning, records show.

The charges span from 1998 to 2010, according to the charges. The minors were between 13 and 16, prosecutors allege.

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, said early Friday afternoon that he had not been notified that his client had been charged. Greenberg has said in the past that his client denies any wrongdoing.

Cook County prosecutors appeared before Judge Dennis Porter Friday to approve the warrant for Kelly, records show.

Michael Avenatti, a well known attorney who said he recently provided a videotape of R. Kelly having sex with a minor to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, applauded prosecutors for filing charges. It is unclear if the charges are related to the videotape the attorney provided.

“The day of reckoning has arrived” for R Kelly, Avenatti said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

