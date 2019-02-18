Man, woman killed in Calumet Park shooting

A man and a woman were shot to death early Sunday in south suburban Calumet Park.

Raynard J. Sullivan, 26, and Tamela D. Sullivan, 47, were both shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 127th Place in Calumet Park, according to a statement from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. They were pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Autopsies found Raynard Sullivan died of a gunshot wound to the neck while Tamela Sullivan died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said. Both of their deaths were ruled homicides. They both lived in Calumet Park.

Calumet Park police did not provide further details about the shooting Monday afternoon.