Reputed gang member charged after being found with gun in Palatine

An admitted gang member was charged after being found with a handgun Friday evening following a foot chase with an officer in northwest suburban Palatine.

Alex Sanchez, 19, of unincorporated Palatine, was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, police said.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to a call of several people fighting with baseball bats and pieces of wood in the 1200 block of East Inverrary Lane, according to Palatine police.

A member of the department’s gang unit who was already in the area saw Sanchez holding a handgun, at which point he ran off, police said. Following a brief foot chase, the officer and other uniformed officers took Sanchez into custody and recovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Sanchez was released on $1,000 bond following a Sunday court hearing, police said.