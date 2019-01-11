Reward offered in fatal Morton Grove hit-and-run case

A reward of up to $11,000 is being offered for information leading an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a man in north suburban Morton Grove.

Leonid Belogur, 86, was struck and killed about 5 p.m. at Shermer Road and Greenwood Street, according to Morton Grove police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The driver who hit Belogur left the scene.

Belogur was on his regular walk when he was struck, his family told NBC5 Chicago. His family offered a $10,000 reward.

The Cook County Crime Stoppers added an additional $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the case.

Police said they recovered evidence include clothing, auto glass and video of the crash, and that the FBI was analyzing the video.

“As this case progresses we would still appreciate any other witnesses to come forward with any tips or video evidence they may have of this tragic incident,” police said.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip with Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 535-7867.