Riverside cops pull man over, find weed, loaded handgun in vehicle

A Berwyn man was charged with illegally carrying a handgun that police found during a traffic stop Thursday evening in west suburban Riverside.

Osmar E. Santillan, 29, faces multiple felony counts after officers pulled him over about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Harlem Avenue and Blackhawk Road, according to Riverside police. A license check found his driving privileges were revoked due to a prior DUI conviction, and he was arrested.

Officers searched his vehicle and found packaged cannabis lying next to a 9-millimeter Rugger handgun with one round in the chamber, police said. Santillan then allegedly told officers he needed the weapon because he was a food delivery driver and was concerned about being robbed.

He did not have a concealed-carry license, police said.

Santillan was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, driving with a revoked license, possessing cannabis and driving without insurance, police said. He is a resident of Berwyn.

“The fact that this individual would be driving, smoking

cannabis, possessing a loaded handgun, and be delivering food to homes in this west suburban area is astounding,” said Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel.