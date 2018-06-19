Riverside police release video of alleged DUI driver going wrong way on 1st Ave

An image taken from a police dash camera shows a driver going the wrong way on First Avenue in Riverside. | Riverside Police

A man has been charged with driving under the influence after he was seen driving the wrong way on First Avenue in west suburban Riverside, according to police.

Officers initially responded to a call of a reckless driver about 2:20 p.m. near First Avenue and Ridgewood, according to the Riverside Police Department.

An officer saw a black SUV driving south in the opposite lanes of traffic and had to use an air horn and “excessive police sirens and lights” to stop the driver near Ogden Avenue, police said.

As an officer approached the SUV, the driver threw a beer can out the passenger window, police said. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Orlando Coronel smelled of alcohol and “could barely speak.”

Coronel, of Chicago, was charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI, misdemeanor DUI, driving while license suspended, driving without a valid license, driving with open alcohol, no proof of insurance, expired registration and driving in the wrong lane, police said.

A breath test showed he had a 0.12 blood alcohol content, police said.