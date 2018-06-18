Concealed carry permit holder scares off home invasion suspect in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a home invasion Sunday morning in west suburban Riverside.

Someone kicked in the side door of a home at 8:11 a.m. in the 500 block of Berkeley Road in Riverside after ringing the doorbell and getting no response, according to a statement form Riverside police.

The homeowner, who has a valid concealed carry license, picked up his gun and yelled for the intruder to get out, police said. The homeowner and suspect never saw each other.

The suspect or suspects drove off in a dark-colored SUV, according to police. No injuries were reported.

A similar crime was reported in North Riverside about 15 minutes later, but it was not immediately clear whether the two cases were connected, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 447-2127 or email Det. Jim Lazansky at jlazansky@riverside.il.us.