Roads closed as police investigate shooting in Avondale

One person was killed and three people were wounded in a shooting in Avondale Tuesday morning | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

Parts of Belmont Avenue were closed to traffic Tuesday morning as police were investigating a fatal shooting in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Belmont Avenue was closed from North Albany Avenue to North Sacramento Avenue.

CTA buses on route 77 were being temporarily rerouted in both directions near Belmont, Kedzie, Elston and California as of 5:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

One person was killed and three were wounded about 2:44 a.m. in the in the 3000 block of West Belmont, according to police. It was unclear if all four were shot in the same incident or if multiple shootings occurred in the area around the same time.