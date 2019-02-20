Robber claiming to have bomb hits bank branch in Gary

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who claimed to have a bomb when he struck a bank branch Wednesday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

At 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible robbery at the Chase Bank branch at 3680 Broadway, according to Gary police.

When officers arrived, bank workers said the robber demanded money while implying that he had a bomb, police said. He ran off south with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as a black male, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, a handlebar mustache or goatee, a slim build and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Gary detectives at (219) 881-121 or the FBI’s Merrillville office at (219) 769-3719.