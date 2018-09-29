Robber leaves Niles bank with $2,000

A man got away with a couple grand Friday morning after robbing a bank in north suburban Niles.

About 11 a.m., a man wearing a Cubs baseball cap and red-brimmed sunglasses entered the PNC Bank at 8990 N. Milwaukee Ave. and presented a teller with a note declaring a robbery, according to a statement from Niles police.

He did not display or indicate he had a weapon, police said.

The teller handed over about $2,000 to the man, who left the bank and traveled west on Ballard Street, according to police. Officers responded to the bank but were unable to find the robber.

The robber was described as a white man, between 25 and 35 years old, 5-feet-9-inches tall and between 175 and 200 pounds, police said.

The FBI was investigating the robbery. Any tips or requests for information should be directed to the FBI’s line at (312) 421-6700.