Robbers attack 6 in River North: police

Police are warning residents of a series of strong arm robberies in River North.

In each incident, a group of two or three men physically attacked victims and stole their property, Chicago Police said.

The robbers then ran away or drove off in a waiting vehicle, police said.

The robberies occurred:

In the early morning on March 18 in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street;

In the early morning on March 24 in the 200 block of West Ontario Street;

In the late evening on March 25 in the first block of West Illinois Street;

In the early morning on March 30 in the 500 block of West Superior Street;

In the early morning on April 14 in the 1200 block of North La Salle Drive;

In the afternoon on April 15 in the 100 block of East Hubbard Street.

The exact times of each robbery were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.