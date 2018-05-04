Robbery reported at St. Charles Pheasant Run Resort

Police are warning residents about a robbery in the parking lot of a hotel in west suburban St. Charles.

About 2:45 p.m., two people approached the victim in the 4000 block of East Main Street at Pheasant Run Resort and demanded their backpack, which contained personal items and cash, according to St. Charles police. The suspects fled with the backpack in a dark-colored car.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery, police said. Two of the suspects were described as about 25 years old. No description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call St. Charles Police Department’s Investigations Section at (630) 377-4435.