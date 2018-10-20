Rockford man who allegedly caused Concordia University lockdown charged

After a campus lockdown at Concordia University in west suburban River Forest sparked a four-hour panic Wednesday, officers tracked down a Rockford man they believe was behind the incident and charged him with domestic battery.

Adan M. Ibarra, 33, was charged with the felony count after suburban law enforcement officers located him on Thursday, two days after the lockdown, according to a statement from River Forest police.

“Our department worked in concert with school officials and outside law enforcement agencies to ensure that both the university campus and bordering neighborhoods were safe,” police Chief James O’Shea said in a statement.

At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, River Forest police officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance inside a campus building, according to university spokesman Eric Matanyi and police. About four minutes later, a lockdown was announced throughout the school and remained in place until 9:58 p.m.

Officers entered the Christopher Center building and found that a man had attacked a woman during a campus event, Matanyi said. Neither were students at the university.

The man, who was not armed, ran away from the scene, and the woman declined medical treatment on the scene, Matanyi said.

River Forest police officers said they were assisted by law enforcement from the Cicero, Elmwood Park, Forest Park, and Oak Park police departments as they combed campus grounds Wednesday night.

The man behind the domestic disturbance was later identified as Ibarra and found to have an active warrant out for his arrest by Illinois State Police for traffic offenses, police said.

Ibarra was being held at Cook County Jail as of Saturday, according to county records. His bond was set at $30,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 25.